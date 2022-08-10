Culinary Concepts Introduces Summer Dining Deals

Culinary Concepts, the Naples-based restaurant group behind local favorites Chops City Grill, Pazzo! Cucina Italiana, Yabba Island Grill, Chops City Grill Bonita Springs, and The Saloon American Craft, will welcome guests with delicious (and deeply discounted) dining experiences this month.

The group’s founder and owner Skip Quillen is aiming to thank local dining patrons and support Culinary Concept’s employees during the quieter summer months with the new initiative.

“Guests will save 50 percent on appetizers, salads, and entrees at Pazzo! Cucina Italiana, Yabba Island Grill, and The Saloon American Craft in Estero,” said Quillen. The accommodation is valid on entrees, grilled fish, salads, and appetizers. The Saloon will also offer a 25 percent accommodation on steaks and prime rib dinners.

According to Quillen, the only requirement for guests is that they sign up for the group’s Wine, Dine, & Whiskey Club rewards program, which is free of charge and commitments. Patrons can click here to download the Club Card app onto your phone and sign up for the program. For every dollar spent at the group’s restaurants, members earn points toward annual cash back, along with birthday gifts, tier spending rewards, and seasonal benefits like $15 “Thank You” gift cards in June and November.

For more information about this summer savings initiative, click here or call (239) 435-0090.