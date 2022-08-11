Nutrition for Strength with Lisa Reed

Strength training isn’t just for bodybuilders; it’s essential for everyone, including older adults. According to Lisa Reed, owner of Lisa Reed Fitness in Naples, strength training can improve all areas of your health, from maintaining a healthy blood pressure to improving your balance and increasing bone density. But lifting weights alone isn’t enough. Reed says nutrition is just as important to get all the benefits. Protein, of course, is a staple. For this, Reed recommends eating eggs, chicken, fish, and meat. For the best results, though, you need a balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, and grains. Don’t try to eliminate entire food groups, she adds; carbs are important for energy and may improve gut health. Also critical are serving sizes. For a healthy and balanced mini meal to complement your strength training, try Reed’s spinach salad.

Lisa Reed’s Favorite Spinach Salad

Use your choice of walnuts or almonds and feta or goat cheese. Reed uses strawberries, but feel free to substitute with your favorite fruit.

1 cup (40 g) spinach

1 / 2 cup (20 g) mixed greens

2 oz. grilled chicken

2 large strawberries

1 / 8 cup (14 g) goat cheese

1 / 2 oz. walnuts

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients, and drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette.

Nutritional information: 260 calories | 16 g protein | 7.75 g carbohydrates | 9.5 g fat