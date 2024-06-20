Delicious Eats for a Good Cause

If you have an appetite for helping others while also eating well, head to Delicious by Design within Lulu’s Kitchen in Naples.

Breakfast and lunch are served in a casual, cheery setting. The part about doing good involves the café’s mission. It’s operated by St. Matthew’s House, which provides emergency and transitional housing, as well as food, counseling, and job training to people in need. Employees learn a variety of food and beverage jobs in preparation for landing hospitality work in the community.

Some menu highlights include overnight oats, eggs Benedict, Southern biscuits and sausage gravy, green eggs and ham (spinach makes it green), breakfast skillets, avocado toast, and freshly baked scones and muffins. Lunch items include house-made black bean burgers, a prime rib sandwich, a turkey-bacon avocado wrap, flatbread pizzas, and a tomato pesto mozzarella panini. The café is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. In a rush? Hit the drive-through for coffee and snacks.

“We pay employees and for the food, but everything else goes into the program,” says executive chef Adrian Robinson. “It’s one way we help ease hunger, homelessness, and addiction together as a community.” Delicious by Design’s catering division provides extensive services, from preparing the food to setting it up to serving at private events.

The café and the catering division help raise funds to operate the nonprofit’s extensive social enterprise program, which also includes eight thrift stores and the Port LaBelle Inn & Conference Center for corporate retreats.