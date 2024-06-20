Culinary Changes on Tap at Seventh South Waterfront

Change is afoot once again along Bayshore Drive as the talented team behind Seventh South Craft Food + Drink moves into the neighborhood. Entrepreneur Rebecca Maddox has leased her original Three60 Market space to Seventh South owners Barry and Carolyn Larkin and their partners, chef Jay Schrednitz and general manager Pal Ladanyi. Three60 Market closed in spring so the new proprietors could turn it into Seventh South Waterfront.

Maddox, who opened Three60 Market 13 years ago, felt it was time to turn her attention to her other businesses, which include multiple Three60 Wine shop locations, the permanent food truck destination Celebration Park, Rebecca’s Wine Bar, and The Maddox, a private club. The market, she relates, claimed most of her time. “In 13 years, I haven’t been to church, and I haven’t been to the farmer’s market; I was [at Three60 Market] every day,” she says. “I turned 70—it was just time.”

Barry Larkin hastened to hire an architect and others needed for a swift renovation. “We absolutely love it,” he says of the waterfront location. “A lot of our staff live closer to there. Guests are saying they can’t wait because we’ll be closer to their houses, too.”

Larkin and company plan to serve lunch and weekend brunch (which they don’t do at the Seventh Avenue South location), enlarge the bar, and add a few more tables. Alterations to the exterior will be few, he says, “but we will make it our own. We want to keep some of what gives it its allure. It has good bones.” If everything runs smoothly, Larkin hopes to open in late summer or early fall. He also expects to keep the original Seventh Street South location operating next season, although the church that owns the property has plans to enlarge the sanctuary, necessitating the closure of the restaurant at some point.

As for Maddox: “You can find me at The Maddox until I get it where I want it to be,” she says. “I want it to be the best club in Naples.” She’s also lined up an enviable list of trips, including jaunts to Monte Carlo, the Swiss Alps by train, Iceland, Argentina, and a bicycle ride through the San Juan islands.