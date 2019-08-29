With more than 25 years of marital and family law experience, a background in business and finance, and specialized knowledge of children’s issues, Donna Marshall understands her clients’ sophisticated legal and family issues. Donna’s approach is straightforward, intelligent, and solution-oriented. Her advanced trial and mediation skills have been recognized by the National Board of Trial Advocacy and the Florida Supreme Court. She competently navigates her clients’ cases through the court process, without unnecessary expense or time. Donna’s integrity quickly earns her clients’ trust, that she will protect their financial security into the future.

Donna Marshall

Marshall Law Office

5150 Tamiami Trial North, Suite 402 | Naples

239-213-1311

attorneymarshall.net