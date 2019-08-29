James Kelleher

Jim Kelleher founded The Kelleher Firm in Southwest Florida to ensure accident victims get the justice they deserve. With several decades of combined experience, the attorneys at The Kelleher Firm are proud of the many multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements they have obtained on behalf of their clients. They fight passionately for victims of serious injury, utilizing their skills, resources, and experience to obtain the best possible results in each and every case.

Throughout his distinguished career, Kelleher has received numerous awards and has continually received the highest ratings for his work on behalf of his clients. He was awarded the AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell, which is the highest possible rating offered and is based on reviews and evaluations by other practicing attorneys. His peers have continuously given him the highest available ratings for his dedication, ethics, knowledge of the law, and communication skills.

His numerous professional honors include being listed in the Marquis Who’s Who in America among personal injury attorneys and named a fellow by the American Board of Trial Advocates; a Lawyer of Distinction by the organization of the same name that awards the title based on ethics, experience, and case results; and a Top Trial Lawyer in America by the prestigious National Trial Lawyers Association.

Throughout his more than 30-year career, he has helped clients pursue compensation for their pain and suffering, recovering numerous multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements for his injured clients in all types of personal injury claims. Kelleher has dedicated his career to assisting these victims in rebuilding their lives as they heal following these tragedies.

Kelleher began his successful legal career in Florida as an attorney at the highly esteemed Morgan & Morgan Law Firm. He served as managing partner of multiple Morgan & Morgan offices throughout the Southeast and was a member of the firm’s executive committee for 15 years.

Kelleher graduated cum laude with his juris doctor in 1983 from the State University of New York at Buffalo Law School after earning his undergraduate degree in political science from LeMoyne College in Syracuse. He and his wife, Susan, reside in Naples.

James Kelleher

The Kelleher Firm

1100 5th Avenue South, Suite 307 | Naples

833-546-3675 | jimforjustice.com