Jonas B. Weatherbie

Jonas Weatherbie is recognized locally as a legal expert in the areas of estate and tax planning and trust and estate administration. His experience includes working for both large investment firms and boutique trusts and estates law firms. He frequently holds forums with other professionals in an effort to provide individuals with a better understanding of estate planning, tax planning, and asset protection. A Dean’s List student and varsity letter winner at the University of Kansas, Mr. Weatherbie has also received the following degrees: Master of Business Administration, Juris Doctorate, and Master of Laws in Taxation. His education and qualifications demonstrate his dedication to and knowledge in these specialized areas of practice. He continues to stay connected in the community by dedicating his time to various causes and events, and by maintaining his devoted support to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Autism Awareness.

