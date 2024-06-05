Enjoy Birdies, Bacon, and Bourbon in Naples

In honor of Father’s Day (June 16), LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort in Naples unveiled the exclusive Birdies, Bacon, and Bourbon package, available now through September 30.

Geared toward lovers of golf, bacon, and bourbon, the package includes a one-night stay, unlimited daily golf for two golfers, a “bacon-inspired” breakfast for two, and bourbon cocktails for two.

The LaPlaya Golf Club boasts several 18-hole, 72 par golf courses designed by renowned golf course architect Robert Cupp.

To book the Birdies, Bacon, and Bourbon package, visit laplayaresort.com.