Enjoy Full Moon Dinners at The Catch of the Pelican

You have nothing to fear from the full moon at The Catch of the Pelican at Naples Grande Beach Resort. The resort has officially launched a new series of full moon themed dinners curated monthly by Chef Marcos Seville.

Individuals can book this exclusive, private dining experience either outdoors under the glistening full moon on the patio or in a dimly lit private dining room. Dinner will be a maximum of 20 people and includes a four-course meal with special beverage pairings for each course.

The first full moon dinner launched on January 18 with Caribbean-themed cuisine complemented by a Champagne tasting. Future monthly dinners include a “smoked” menu with Scotch on February 16, a seafood-centric menu with white wines on March 18, and a very special Earth Day dinner on April 16 with no use of electricity.

Fans of Dewar’s blended Scotch will be in heaven on February 16:

Pan-Seared Duck Breast

Petite vegetables, confit parsnip purée, smoked cherry jus

Dewar’s 12 year

Modern Wellington

Bison tenderloin, smoked cipollini charred onion petals, smoked egg yolk béarnaise

Dewar’s 15 year Special Reserve

Braised Heritage Farm Smoked Pork Belly

Weiser Farms carrot purée, oyster mushroom dust, English pea oil, Scotch gastrique

Dewar’s Double Double 25 year

Smoked Banana Napoleon

Brulée bananas, coconut snow, dulce de leche, guineo caramel

Dewar’s 8 year finished in Japanese mizunara casks

The cost of the dinners is $115 per person. Reservations are requested in advance and can be made via Eventbrite. For more information, email dining@naplesgrande.com or call (239) 594-6325.