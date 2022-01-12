Expert Advice on a Digital Decluttering

If one of your new year’s resolutions is staying more organized, be sure to account for your digital files as well. “Most people have issues with digital clutter,” notes Ellen Faye, a Naples-based certified productivity leadership coach and past president of the National Association of Productivity & Organizing Professionals. Digital clutter encompasses everything that may build up in your computer and other devices, such as music, photos, emails, files, or even an overcrowded desktop. Still, she explains it can be easy to overlook because you don’t see it the way you notice stuff piling up in your closet or garage.

Besides hurting productivity, digital clutter can harm mental health. Faye says people lose sleep worrying about missed emails in an overfull inbox or never fully relax after finishing work. “If you don’t know what work isn’t done and you don’t know what’s sitting in your inbox … you never can really be at peace,” she says. Thousands of emails in your inbox, 20-plus open browser windows, or unending folders of photos are all signs of digital clutter. When it affects your quality of life—for example, by slowing down your computer, preventing you from finding a file, or causing stress—it’s time to do something about it. “When you get trash in your house, do you leave that sitting on your counter, on your floor, or do you throw it away?” Faye asks. “We want to get in that same habit.” She offers a few tips for cleaning up your digital space.