Fare for All at Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill

Anyone who suffers from gluten or other food sensitivities knows how treacherous the typical restaurant menu can be. Restaurateur Ryan Dion and Naples developer Robert Walker aim to remove the angst from ordering with their new concept, Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill at Founders Square. Florida flavors are at the forefront of the menu, which features fresh seafood, quality beef, and dishes that are either gluten-free or can be made that way. Because all dishes are made from scratch, sensitivities and preferences can be easily accommodated.

“The feedback has been very positive,” says Jeff Doward, Florida regional director for Raventures Hospitality Group, which owns the new restaurant. “People love the atmosphere, the vibe. It’s exciting and upbeat.”

The menu offers both cooked and raw seafood, steaks, prime rib (Fridays and Saturdays), pasta, and several sides. Starters include coconut shrimp, chargrilled wings, seafood chowder, and salads. Lunch offerings feature burgers and sandwiches, as well as full entrées. Among the dinner options are pork bao buns, lobster bisque, oven-roasted black grouper, and coffee-braised short rib.

Oar & Iron is all about offering choices. “It was important for us to create a place where every guest will find something they love,” says Dion, CEO of Raventures Hospitality.

A second location is currently in the works for the Fort Myers area, according to Doward.