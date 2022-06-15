Summer Wellness at The Spa at Naples Grande Beach Resort

This summer, self-care and relaxation are of utmost importance. In the spirit of warm weather wellness, The Spa at Naples Grande Beach Resort launched a Summer Spa Series featuring an array of exciting events and initiatives open to hotel guests and locals alike.

To spread kindness this month, The Spa at Naples Grande will invite spa-goers to write a note to a friend or family member after their spa treatment as a part of the “Say Something Nice” initiative. The winner’s special someone will receive a spa robe and tote bag in the mail. Spa staff will pick a winner each Wednesday and send the note, the goodies, and a certificate for 25 percent-off a future service.

The Spa will celebrate International Day of Yoga on Tuesday, June 21, with a complimentary 50-minute Sunset Beach Yoga Class, beginning at 6:15 p.m. Guests can sign up via email at spaconcierge@naplesgrande.com or by calling (239) 594-6321. Participants can check in at the spa’s front desk at 5:45 p.m.

In celebration of social media day on June 30, The Spa will invite guests to book any spa service and post about their experience for a chance to win a spa robe, tote bag, and two 30-minute NuCalm sessions. The Social Media Day: Summer Sweepstakes will run from June 30 to July 31, with a winner selected on July 31. To enter, participants must complete a service, be following The Naples Grande Beach Resort on its social media platforms, and post about their experience and tag the resort.

For reservations, call The Spa at Naples Grande at (239) 594-6321.