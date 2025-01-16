Waxin’s Debuts in Naples

Waxin’s, a Palm Beach Gardens-based Swedish-American restaurant, has unveiled a second location in Naples.
Located in Mercato Naples, diners can enjoy dinner seven days a week. With cozy indoor seating and a spacious outdoor patio, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy a Swedish shopping interlude or date night.
Waxin’s boasts a menu of Swedish-American dishes with unique twists, as well as Swedish classics including: toast skagen, Swedish butter-fried toast with hand peeled shrimp, horseradish, and lemon-dill mayonnaise; Swedish meatballs served with a demi cream sauce, pickled cucumber, lingonberries, and potato purée; cod “The Swedish Way,” baked in drawn butter with shrimp, horseradish, fingerling potatoes, egg, and dill; and wallenbergare, a double ground veal steak with brown butter, green peas, lingonberries, and potato purée.
Waxin’s will begin taking reservations on January 17 for dinner, and will offer lunch beginning in February. To make a reservation, visit waxins.com or OpenTable.
