Waxin’s Debuts in Naples

Waxin’s, a Palm Beach Gardens-based Swedish-American restaurant, has unveiled a second location in Naples.

Located in Mercato Naples, diners can enjoy dinner seven days a week. With cozy indoor seating and a spacious outdoor patio, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy a Swedish shopping interlude or date night.

Waxin ’s boasts a menu of Swedish-American dishes with unique twists, as well as Swedish classics including: toast skagen, Swedish butter-fried toast with hand peeled shrimp, horseradish, and lemon-dill mayonnaise; Swedish meatballs served with a demi cream sauce, pickled cucumber, lingonberries, and potato purée; cod “The Swedish Way,” baked in drawn butter with shrimp, horseradish, fingerling potatoes, egg, and dill; and wallenbergare, a double ground veal steak with brown butter, green peas, lingonberries, and potato purée.