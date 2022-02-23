Finding Calm in the Age of Anxiety

It’s not just the jitters. It’s anxiety, and according to the National Institute of Mental Health, one in three Americans has experienced it. While there’s no app for instant inner peace, the tech sector is working on biohacks to tackle anxiety. Here, we highlight five of today’s most promising anti-anxiety tech tools.

Focus Your Mind: Muse

What is it? Muse-S is a brain-sensing headband that uses EEG technology to read your body’s electrical signals.

Why use it? Muse pairs with app-based meditations that offer real-time biofeedback. Use it in a state of anxiety, and you’ll hear the sound of a heavy rainstorm. Relax your thoughts, and the rain lightens. Clear your mind, and the rain will clear, too. Over time, you’ll learn to train your brain to go from crazed to clear. ($399)

Ground Your Body: HigherDose PEMF GoMat

What is it? Combining infrared technology with PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field) and crystal therapy, this mat promotes a full reset for body and mind.

Why use it? GoMat gives you a passive (and portable) space to create a state of calm. Sit or lie down on the mat to ground yourself in waves of calming energy at a variety of frequencies, promoting recovery and encouraging relaxation. ($499)

Tap Into Calm: Bi-Tapp

What is it? Often used in EMDR therapy, tappers help you self-regulate when anxiety comes calling—without scheduling an emergency therapy session. Connect the tappers to wristbands, slide them into your pockets or socks, or hold them in your hands. The back-and-forth tapping (which feels like the flick of a finger) can ease you out of your anxious state.

Why use it? Anxiety happens when your amygdala is triggered, sending your parasympathetic nervous system into a panic. By activating both hemispheres of your brain, Bi-Tapp redirects the amygdala, keeping you from being stuck in fight-or-flight mode. ($189)

Reclaim Your Breath: CalmiGo

What is it? Like a personal breathing trainer, CalmiGo helps you regulate your breath.

Why use it? Exhale into CalmiGo and follow its lights and vibration cues. Inhale for a whiff of a relaxing scent (peppermint, lavender, or bergamot). You’re targeting three senses: visually tracking a light sequence, arousing your sense of smell, and feeling focus-friendly vibrations. ($179)

Calm Your Gut: ReliefBand

What is it? This wearable neuromodulator blocks feelings of anxiety-related nausea.

Why use it? Relieve your queasiness without popping a pill or chugging Pepto Bismol. Strap ReliefBand to your wrist, and a series of pulses stimulate your median and vagus nerves, relieving nausea by normalizing the messages your brain sends to your stomach. ($249)