Foghat to Perform in Fort Myers

Legendary rock band Foghat will hit the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater stage on October 12, at 7 p.m.

The performance will kick off the Fort Myers amphitheater’s new season, while taking concertgoers on a “slow ride” of musical nostalgia with a show full of classic hits. Special Guest Maiden Cane, Southwest’s favorite arena rock band, will open the show.

Foghat was a mainstay of 1970s rock and roll with a rich musical history spanning more than five decades. Achieving eight gold records, one platinum album, and one double platinum album, they are known for such hits as “Slow Ride,” “Fool for the City,” “Ride, Ride, Ride” and “I Just Want to Make Love to You.”

Drummer and founding member Roger Earl and lead guitarist Bryan Bassett (a 24-year member of Foghat) lead the band. Scot Holt, former Buddy Guy guitarist, and Rodney O’Quinn round out the group.

General admission tickets are $37 and VIP tickets are $85-$120, and can be purchased at CaloosaSoundAmp.com. Concertgoers can enjoy food and drinks served inside Caloosa Sound Amphitheater; outside food, drinks, and coolers are prohibited. Small lawn chairs and blankets are permitted in the general admission lawn area.