Gifts of the Sea

Tarpon Bay, the signature fine-dining restaurant at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa, announces its Seafood Treasures dining special. This two-course seasonal offer includes a gourmet salad paired with grilled Cajun shrimp and goat cheese risotto.

“We are excited to announce the new seasonal special curated by our amazing culinary team here at Tarpon Bay,” said Brianna Guzman, Marketing Manager at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point. “This delicious meal features the freshest in-season ingredients and local flavors available. We look forward to welcoming our local community and resort guests to enjoy an unforgettable dining experience in our beautiful resort setting.”

Guests begin with a gourmet salad topped with fresh strawberries, shaved red onion, ricotta salata, and toasted almonds served with a mint-pomegranate vinaigrette. The salad is followed by a grilled Cajun shrimp and goat cheese risotto served with a bottle of Michael Mondavi Canvas Wine. The meal is $70 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and is available through September 31.

In addition to the seasonal special, Tarpon Bay serves a variety of fresh seafood infused with innovative combinations of herbs and spices. Signature dishes include crispy whole snapper, pan-seared scallops, sushi-grade ahi tuna, and a variety of ceviche options. The restaurant also serves a variety of house-made desserts including the chef’s signature crème brulée, key lime cheesecake, and chocolate lava cake. Diners can enjoy live acoustic music from renowned guitarist Juan John every Friday and Saturday night.

Reservations may be made by calling (239) 390-4295, or at Open Table:

https://www.opentable.com/tarpon-bay-at-the-hyatt-regency-coconut-point-resort-and-spa