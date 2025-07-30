Room Roundup: Timeless Trends

When Adriene Ged, director of interior design at EDGE Interiors, hears the word “timeless,” she thinks of rich, wooden furniture, neutral color palettes, and natural materials. These basics, says Ged, “create a sense of warmth and comfort, inviting families to feel at home. They incorporate a solid foundation for any space.” To further explore this topic, read on as a handful of local designers reveal their favorite timeless trends.

Drenched in Drama

Clive Daniel Home

The design trend of color drenching involves saturating a space—including fabrics, walls, and ceilings—with a single color, creating an immersive one-hue experience. “It offers a powerful punch and often makes smaller spaces feel larger,” explains Sherie Weidner, interior designer at Clive Daniel Home. Sited in a Bonita Bay Club residence, this office is soaked in a dramatic yet stately pelagic blue. The warm guanacaste finish on the Lunas executive desk, created by Four Hands, creates a natural resting spot for the eye. The flat-screen TV sports a modern and minimalist frame, offering seamless streaming of artwork and family photos. “With color drenching, accentuating even one key element can be impactful,” notes Weidner.

Highlighting Wellness

Renée Gaddis Interiors

Exuding peace and harmony, the primary bathroom in this Royal Harbor residence was designed by Renée Gaddis, principal designer at Renée Gaddis Interiors. As she notes, more of her clients are requesting outdoor showers, cold plunge pools, and saunas—attached to their primary bedrooms—to promote physical and mental health. This luxury bath boasts separated vanities, as well as two entrances to the shower. A copious use of stone adds natural beauty to the space, creating a healthy and easily maintained environment. Inside the spacious shower, a door leads to the ultimate experience: an outdoor shower, walled for privacy. “A shower outside in the Florida sun after a workout is comparable to sitting in nature’s sauna,” adds Gaddis.

The Artful Arch

Jinx McDonald Interior Design

In design, arches are important for a variety of reasons. To prevent a dark or heavy feeling in this home office within an Olde Cypress residence, the designer emphasized the built-in cabinet’s soft and feminine curved arches against the column’s masculine, dark, and reeded straight lines. “The balance of dark and light tones keeps the office from becoming imposing,” explains Barbara Schwenk, interior designer at Jinx McDonald Interior Design. A woven area rug, soft drapery panes, and a tufted upholstered chair add warm, welcoming elements to ensure the formal space is not severe. “Together, it is in perfect harmony,” shares Schwenk.

Where Tea Meets Timber

Romanza Interior Design

Sophisticated but not stuffy, this English-style kitchen—nestled in a residence within Estuary in Grey Oaks—welcomes everyone. Cabinetry resembling finely crafted furniture, traditional plumbing designs, and the ever-present pan racks hanging from the ceiling are just a few of the elements beckoning comfort in this warm, utilitarian culinary space. “Many refer to this traditional style as ‘cottage,’” conveys Michael Scott, senior design director for Romanza Interior Design. “English kitchens are a classic for the traditionally minded at heart,” he adds. “Subtle curves, carvings, and color all lend to the charm and heritage of these kitchens.”

Paper Trail

Finding Sanctuary by Lisa Kahn Designs

Created as a sanctuary for a couple with a large family, this property was designed to fully embrace the home’s coastal and tropical location. “This bunk room’s wallpaper captures that spirit beautifully,” details Lisa Kahn, lead interior designer and owner of Finding Sanctuary. With remote work common, coupled with years of minimalistic design, “people are craving interiors that feel expressive and unique and representative of who they are,” says the designer. “Wallpaper has never gone out of style; it has simply gone from vibrant and patterned to more textural and subdued—and back again.”