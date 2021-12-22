Holiday Fun at the Naples Grande Beach Resort

The Naples Grande Beach Resort has something for everyone this holiday season. The luxury resort will host festive events beginning on Christmas Day, including poolside dive-in movies, magic shows, beach game tournaments, and daily spa activities and classes.

During the Naples Grande Beach Resort’s “Christmas Week Extravaganza” guests can treat themselves to Christmas brunch on December 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as Christmas Dinner from 4-9 p.m. at The Catch of the Pelican Restaurant.

Get ready to ring in the New Year with Casino Night on Thursday, December 30, from 8-11 p.m. The evening’s proceeds will benefit The Shelter for Abused Women & Children and guests can play to earn prizes. In the adjacent ballroom, children are welcome to a Pizza Party & Movie Night from 7-11 p.m. with popcorn. Child care will be provided for kids ages four and older.

Guests can head over to The Catch of the Pelican for New Year’s Eve Dinner on December 31, from 4-11 p.m. or indulge in New Year’s Brunch “a la kitchen” the following morning with Naples Grande’s famous Bloody Mary Bar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Reservations for The Catch at the Pelican can be made via OpenTable or by emailing dining@naplesgrande.com or calling (239) 594-6325. Register here for Casino Night and here for Pizza & Movie Night. Advanced ticket purchase is required.