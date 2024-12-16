Holistic Healing in a Luxe Setting

All Points North, a national health company offering innovative treatments for the mind, body, and soul across a full continuum of care, is now open in Naples

All Points North is now open in Naples. Photo courtesy of All Points North
All Points North (APN), a national health company offering innovative treatments for the mind, body, and soul across a full continuum of care, is now open in Naples. The center offers advanced treatments for substance-use recovery and for a range of mental health conditions through leading modalities and evidence-based care. Treatments offered at the center include group and individual therapy, medical detox, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, trauma-based therapy, medication management, small-group fitness, and more.

The outpatient clinic is led by Britten Grayden, a licensed mental health counselor specializing in trauma therapy and addictive behaviors, who holds the role of clinic manager and primary therapist. At a grand opening for the center held in September, she addressed local dignitaries; health care, social service, legal, and justice-system professionals; behavioral health advocates; and local business leaders. “I am so excited to bring APN’s data-driven, cutting-edge full continuum of treatment services … to Naples and to be the conduit to the local recovery community,” she says.

Since opening a flagship residential treatment center in Edwards, Colorado, APN has expanded to include locations in Boulder and Denver; Dallas, Texas; Malibu, California; and now Florida. An APN connection app delivers telehealth support and medication management. APN’s services are a good fit for Collier County, an area experiencing a shortage of behavioral health services, according to Collier County Medical Society Executive Director April Donahue.

