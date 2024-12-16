Picturing the Future of the Next Generation

It’s never too early to start dreaming about the career path you might follow. A select group of prekindergarten students and five kindergarten graduates of Pathways Early Education Center of Immokalee had the chance to envision the future by dressing in the uniform of a future job. Local photographer Brian Tietz donated his time—two full days, in fact—to photograph each of the students in the environment where they might one day work.

The center, founded in 1964, provides early learning and care to ensure children between the ages of four weeks and five years are equipped with opportunities to thrive and enter kindergarten ready to learn. The school has an extensive wait-list numbering in the hundreds. In October, the nonprofit organization launched the Brighter Future campaign to raise $2.5 million to help provide care for even more students. The effort is strengthened by a $750,000 matching lead gift from the George and Cindy Rusu Family Foundation.

To highlight the potential within each child and the importance of investing in kids early, Ashlea Hanson, marketing and communications director for the center, spearheaded the unique visual community collaboration. Participating organizations and businesses included Arthrex, North Collier Fire Control & Rescue District, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Collier County Courthouse, Naples Airport, Elite Jets, Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens, DeAngelis Diamond, Physicians Regional Healthcare System, Tamiami Ford, and Hoffmann Family of Companies.

“I love how this project brought so many organizations and businesses together—all working toward a common goal of showcasing the potential and future success of our students,” explains Hanson. “It’s a true celebration of collaboration and community support. Kids are our future workforce. An investment in them is an investment in our shared tomorrow.”