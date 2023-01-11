Hyacinth Concert Series Celebrates Musical Glory

Founded in 1982, the Hyacinth Concert Series of Moorings Presbyterian Church brings unique and inspiring programs of music to the Naples community. For the past 40 years, tens of thousands of music lovers have enjoyed more than 150 concerts.

Numerous world-renowned artists have performed in the sanctuary where resonant acoustics, a handcrafted Fazioli grand piano, and organs boasting 4,315 pipes, deliver a broad spectrum of sound and a superlative listening experience. Christopher Dekker, director of music at Moorings Presbyterian Church, regards this season’s lineup of six concerts, including Grammy Award–winning organist and chair of the organ department at the famed Julliard School, Paul Jacobs, as “bigger and better than ever.” In the wake of the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian, he emphasizes the importance of community gatherings. “Music has the power to still the soul, transport us away from life’s challenges, and give us a small glimpse of God’s glory,” Dekker says.

On Sunday, January 22, at 4 p.m., Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass will present an innovative worship program. The eight-man ensemble tours the country and abroad and has numerous recordings (including ones recorded at Moorings Presbyterian) through several labels.

The series is funded by enthusiastic patrons. All concerts are open to the public without charge, reserved seating, or tickets. Offerings are received at each concert; online donations are welcomed.