La Salière Unveils Summer Dining Specials

La Salière is bringing a taste of the Riviera to downtown Naples with a seasonal lineup designed for afternoons, early evenings, and weekend brunch that transport diners to Monte-Carlo.

The coastal Italian restaurant will lean into its South of France spirit with daily DJ sets from 4 to 7 p.m. The music sets the tone for a daily happy hour from 3 to 4:45 p.m., now featuring 50 percent-off cocktails. When hunger strikes, savor half-price dishes (think: rigatoni vodka, parmigiana di pollo, calamari e zucchini, and more).

For dinner, enjoy a new $45 summer prix fixe menu Monday through Thursday, featuring a choice of appetizer, entrée, and dessert. On Sunday, return for brunch and new Moët special from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information and to reserve, visit lasaliere.co.