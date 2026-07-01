Savor Two New Desserts at Le Colonial Naples

Le Colonial‘s National Pastry Director Marta Kantorowicz is beginning her tenure by unveiling two new desserts to savor.

Diners at the Naples restaurant can sample the Tropical Breeze, a crisp pavlova with coconut whipped ganache, pineapple ginger compote, and lemon sorbet, as well as the and Golden Saigon, delicate mango mousse layered with makrut lime curd, coconut crunch, and vanilla sablé Breton.

Kantorowicz is an internationally trained pastry chef recognized for her refined artistry, technical precision, and contemporary approach to dessert. As National Pastry Director for Le Colonial, she is curating a collection of refined desserts that strike a delicate balance between the vibrant flavors of Vietnamese and Southeast Asian cuisine and the elegance of classical French pastry techniques.

Le Colonial Naples is open for dinner Sunday through Wednesday, from 4 to 9 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday, from 4 to 9:30 p.m. For menu and reservations, visit lecolonial.com/naples or call 239-372-9700.