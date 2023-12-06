Mark Your Calendars for Festival of Birds

Rookery Bay Research Reserve’s twentieth annual Festival of Birds will return January 12 to 21, this year with a new four-day Wildlife Conservation Film Festival. Registration opens December 7.

The festival features more than a dozen eco-tour field trips, including birding walks, bike rides, a swamp walk, a swamp buggy tour, and boat cruises at sunrise and sunset to watch hundreds of birds fly in and out of roosting islands. Field trip locations include Big Cypress National Preserve, Bunche Beach Preserve, Clam Pass Park, Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park, Harns Marsh, Rookery Bay Research Reserve, Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge, and Tigertail Beach.

The Wildlife Conservation Film Festival, held in New York City since 2010, will move to Naples this year. Attendees will enjoy the Florida premieres of more than 40 films, with four being screened for the first time. Award-winning documentary filmmakers from around the world will be at the event to discuss their films.

The film festival showcases wildlife from all seven continents, as well as the oceans, including cockatoos, elephants, gorillas, jaguars, koalas, killer whales, manatees, monkeys, ocelots, and more.

The films will be shown from 12 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. on January 17 to 21 at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center. Tickets are available to each series individually.

Registration is required for all activities at rookerybay.org or by calling 239-530-5972.