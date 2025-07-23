Mark Your Calendars for Mahjong at the Museum

Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples and SWFL Mahjong will host the inaugural Mahjong at the Museum on August 20

Mahjong. Photo courtesy of AdobeStock

Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples (CMON) and SWFL Mahjong will partner to host the inaugural Mahjong at the Museum on August 20, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Hosted by SWFL Mahjong at CMON, players will immerse themselves in the captivating game of American Mahjong. Guests will savor a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and hors d’oeuvres while enjoying three levels of play: beginner, open play, and VIP.

At the beginner level, players will learn the fundamentals and the flow of the game. Open play will give players a chance to sharpen their existing skills alongside fellow enthusiasts. VIP experiences are available for both beginner and open play, and include a personalized touch, a bottle of champagne, elevated snacks, and more. Tickets are $100 for beginner level; $125 for open play; and $200 for VIP.

This event is open to adults ages 21 years and older. Registration links can be found at cmon.org/events/mahjong/.

