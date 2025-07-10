Meet Naples Chef Kayla Pfeiffer

Young Naples chef Kayla Pfeiffer calls to mind a certain hot-pink, battery-powered, drum-pounding bunny. Even when asleep, it seems she’s dreaming up new ideas for Bicyclette Cookshop, her highly acclaimed New American restaurant in the Pavilion, Naples. “I keep a pad and pen next to the bed so when I get an idea and wake up, I write it down,” says Pfeiffer, who is the chef/partner in business with restaurateur Louie Mele. Bicyclette opened in November 2023 to much excitement, thanks to Pfeiffer’s already high profile around town for fresh, inventive food.

The 29-year-old graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, entered the Naples culinary scene through the kitchen door at The French Brasserie Rustique, first as sous chef, then executive chef. Following that, she became the opening chef at Bar Tulia at Mercato. Next, she joined Paul Fleming’s company to develop the PJK Neighborhood Chinese concept.

Pfeiffer also competed in an episode of Food Network’s Chopped, swiftly creating three courses with the supplied ingredients. She bested three competitors and even gave a couple of shout-outs to Naples. This year, she was among the semifinalists for the Emerging Chef award from the James Beard Foundation.

Recently, Pfeiffer launched Thank You Kindly Cookshop, a grab-and-go concept within Bicyclette she describes as “low commitment” for customers. “You don’t have to dine here,” she says. “You can come, grab a sandwich, and enjoy it at the beach or while on an office break.” Customers can order online or in person. The generously proportioned sandwiches include house-made tuna mortadella; smoked whitefish and fermented pepper relish; and a duck burnt-ends Cuban. Other options include lamb, turkey, cured meats, and cheese. For dessert, try fresh-made oatmeal cream pies reminiscent of the Little Debbie classic.

As if that weren’t enough to keep Pfeiffer going, and going, and going … a few miles south (located on US 41), her latest venture is taking shape where Ziggy D’Amico’s Whiskey Bar & Diner used to be. Her Heyday Cookshop consists of a creative communal space where chefs can collaborate and showcase ideas. Pfeiffer expects to open it later this year. “It will be much more collaborative,” she says. “There will be a chef residency, perhaps having a pop-up for a longer period, perhaps two or three weeks or a month. The concept is less is more; it’s very approachable.”

She wants customers to have a good time, so everything from beachwear to date-night apparel will be welcome. Heyday Cookshop will feature an open kitchen and carefully curated bar, as well as a music lounge spinning tunes on vinyl. A benefit of having visiting chefs is that “each month or couple of months, it’s a whole new restaurant,” she explains. Pfeiffer plans to divide her time between the two cookshops.