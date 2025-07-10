Savor Summer Dining Specials at LaPlaya Beach & Ocean Resort

This summer, LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort in Naples invites guests and locals to indulge in an unforgettable season of dining now through September 30. From sunset sips by the pool to indulgent daytime bites, there’s something for all palate to savor.

Enjoy 20 percent-off beverages from 4 to 6 p.m. daily. As you sip, savor Burgers & Brews, a unique burger menu with sauces and rotating beers, plus beer bucket specials. Additionally, the draft cocktail menu will be available on the pool deck daily, featuring beverages such as the Rum Runner, PatronRita, and Electric Lemonade

Elements Bar

At LaPlaya’s Elements Bar, savor the ultimate pairing: $2 oysters and $12 rosé and bubbles. Plus, local hospitality employees will receive 20 percent off-food and well drinks with verification. Both specials are available Sunday to Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Baleen

LaPlaya’s signature restaurant will serve Frites & Bubbles Monday through Friday. During this special, guests who purchase steak frites for breakfast or lunch will receive a mimosa or glass of prosecco. Local hospitality employees can also take advantage of the above discount Sunday to Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.