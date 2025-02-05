Painting Sunlight at High Tide Studio & Gallery

When Margie White moved to Naples from Chicago 10 years ago, she could not wait to paint the Gulf of Mexico. White, who had always loved art, started out as an art major in college until, she says, “a political science professor stole my brain.” She became a lawyer, but art remained a hobby. When her work slowed down, she took classes with a Chicago art league. Upon retirement, she decided that she would dedicate herself to art full-time.

In 2022 White opened High Tide Studio & Gallery at 995 Central Avenue in Naples. The gallery, open from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, showcases works by local artists (herself included), as well as those by the many talented art instructors White brings to town for workshops.

Michele Byrne, an award-winning artist from Santa Fe, New Mexico, known for her figurative plein air work, will lead a three-day class in painting called “Sunlit Scenes in Naples” February 10-12. Byrne will explore how to paint café and beach scenes, showing how to create compositions full of light, life, and drama.

White takes every workshop as a student. “You learn so much,” she says. “You get new energy as an artist.”