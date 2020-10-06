Perfect Patties

October marks the 10th anniversary of Brooks Gourmet Burgers and Dogs, which has quickly become a Naples institution. Todd Brooks began his restaurant career washing dishes at age 14 and worked his way up to vice president of a 10-unit operation in Kansas City. He and his wife Sandy founded their first location in 2010 and now have four restaurants throughout Naples.

Brooks Burgers holds a Travelers’ Choice Award and Certificate of Excellence from Trip Advisor and has been inducted into their Hall of Fame. They have made three appearances in Trip Advisor’s list of the top ten burger joints in the nation.

Their burgers range from premium Black Angus beef to boneless chicken breast, hand breaded fried chicken, turkey and bison; there’s a veggie burger option as well. You can customize your choice with toppings such as avocado, bacon, chili, egg, grilled onions, jalapenos or mushrooms. There are all beef dogs as well as an assortment of salads and sandwiches.

Above all, Todd and Sandy pride themselves on offering a warm, friendly and family-friendly atmosphere. They are rooted in the community and participate in many philanthropic endeavors (including donated over 5,000 burgers during the pandemic to health care workers and first responders).

On October 13, they’ll be celebrating their 10th anniversary with BOGO burgers at all their locations:

Downtown Naples: 330 9th St. S, 239-262-1127.

Logan Landings: 2220 Logan Blvd. N, Suite 805, 239-451-6397.

East Tamiami Trail: 12655 Tamiami Trail E, 239-304-9552.

Vanderbilt Beach: 845 Vanderbilt Beach Rd., 239-631-8298.