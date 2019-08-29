Peter Cambs is managing partner of the firm’s mass tort practice including complex product liability, medical and professional malpractice, and wrongful death and catastrophic personal injury. He has more than 35 years of trial experience, with more than 125 jury verdicts in prominent class action and multidistrict litigation throughout the country. He is Martindale-Hubbell AV Rated and has been listed as a Super Lawyersince 2006.

Peter J. Cambs

Goede, Adamczyk, DeBoest, & Cross, PLLC

6609 Willow Park Drive | Naples

239-331-5100

gadclaw.com