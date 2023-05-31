PJK Neighborhood Chinese Restaurant Debuts

It seems appropriate that the newest concept by restaurateur Paul Fleming and his wife, Jody Goodenough-Fleming, should debut in Old Naples.

The couple live in Southwest Florida and have other business interests in the area. PJK Neighborhood Chinese Restaurant, featuring made-from-scratch coastal Chinese cuisine, is the latest concept from Paul Fleming Restaurants, run by Fleming and Goodenough-Fleming, the company’s CEO.

The restaurant, which opened this spring, boasts a sleek, contemporary atmosphere matched by artful presentations of traditional and modern Chinese dishes.

“Our chef partner Kayla Pfeiffer is passionate about the culinary arts,” Goodenough-Fleming says. “Her cooking showcases the bold flavors of authentic Chinese cuisine that we all know and love as well as her own modern interpretations and fresh seasonal features.”

Among the specialty dishes featured on the menu are:

Dim sum: Small plates include shrimp pot sticker, lobster rangoon, soup dumplings, chili pork wontons, and truffle-mushroom crystal dumplings.

Miso cod: PJK’s version features cod marinated for 72 hours in white miso, sake, mirin, and sugar.

Braised short rib: Short ribs are braised in soy sauce, mirin, sriracha, shiitakes, onions, celery, and carrots and then seared and served deconstructed.

One-half Peking duck: An entrée designed for two to four people, the duck is dried and blanched over a three-day process and then slowly roasted until crisp. The entire duck is sliced and served with house-made scallion pancakes and dirty rice.

Among the other restaurants the Flemings have developed are P.F. Chang’s, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Pei Wei Asian Diner, Z’Tejas, and Paul Martin’s American Grill.

They plan to expand the PJK Neighborhood Chinese concept and others to additional Florida locations. This includes the couple’s partnership with Smith Organics in developing the popular Lake Park Diner with new locations coming to Bonita Springs and North Naples.