Sample the Classic Pisco Sour of Peru

The pisco sour is popular in both Chile and Peru, though the methods of producing the distilled spirit, pisco, are different. The Peruvian variety is unoaked. Peru’s traditional cocktail combines pisco with lemon juice, simple syrup, bitters, and an egg white to lend a creamy consistency to the drink. Pictured from front to back are the classic, strawberry, and passion fruit versions of the libation at Lima Restaurant and Pisco Bar in Naples. “You can’t have the Peruvian food experience without a pisco sour,” says Amanda Gonzalez Zuniga, co-owner with her husband, Dario. “We always recommend it to our guests to begin a meal, and we serve hundreds every week.”