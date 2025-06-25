See OVO by Cirque du Soleil in Estero

Prepare to find out what the buzz is about when OVO by Cirque du Soleil arrives at the Hertz Arena Estero July 31 to August 3.

Created 15 years ago, the famous show OVO (“egg” in Portuguese) by Cirque du Soleil has undergone months of reimagining and rehearsal and is set to delight audiences in this new iteration. OVO will present new set designs, acrobatic acts, original characters, costumes, and music. The show revolves around a fascinating insect colony, bringing together 53 acrobats and musicians in a show that delights both adults and children.

Performances of OVO will take place on July 31 and August 1 at 7 p.m.; August 2 at 3 and 7 p.m.; and August 3 at 1 and 5 p.m.

Tickets are available at cirquedusoleil.com/OVO.