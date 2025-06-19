Epicurean Education Aboard Blue CanTEEN

Food trucks abound in Naples, but one delivers more than sustenance. The Blue CanTEEN, operated by The Boys & Girls Club of Collier County, serves up the chance for local teens to learn valuable life, work, and leadership skills. Using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, the 15- to 18-year-old workers create dishes from scratch, serving meals at schools and farmers markets. The CanTEEN truck, part of the club’s Junior Culinary Arts Program, also offers catering services for social gatherings and will work with clients to design the menu.

Jaimil Rivera, director of the organization’s culinary operations, has a bachelor’s degree in culinary management, experience at luxury hotels like The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis, and a passion for baking. She also has a desire to guide teens through experiences that prepare them for jobs, universities, or technical schools. “Our students enjoy the theory plus the hands-on classes,” Rivera says. “They learn how to effectively communicate in the kitchen, handle stress, multitask, and perform additional skills, including culinary abilities such as knife techniques, food safety, and handling various cooking methods.”

The project’s primary limitation is funding, but Rivera says donations help. “Donors could have a high potential impact on the variety of ingredients and resources we can utilize in our class,” she says. Another way to support it is hiring the food truck for an event or party, which provides funds for the program and experience for the young culinarians.