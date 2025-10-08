Set Sail with Music Legends During Nash to Naples

For the past four years, Nash to Naples has inspired community, creativity, and generosity through its annual songwriter festival held in downtown Naples in January. As the festival has grown in both size and popularity, event organizers created and added another event: Nash to Naples: A Night on the Naples Princess. Set sail on the afternoon of October 18 for an intimate songwriter showcase and live auction benefiting Home Base Florida and Hacienda of Hope. Watch the sun set over the Gulf while enjoying live performances from top songwriters and recording artist RaeLynn and listen to the stories behind hit songs; tickets start at $375.