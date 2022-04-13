Shake the Burnout Blues with Mind Your Mind

Feeling burnt out at work? You’re not the only one—which is why workplace mental health is this month’s focus of the Mind Your Mind initiative at Naples-based David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health (DLC). The initiative commenced after DLC noticed rising numbers of mental health issues pre-pandemic, followed by the delivery of a record number of services in 2021. Spotlighted each month is a different mental health issue, from isolation to children’s mental health to substance abuse recovery.

According to DLC president and CEO Scott Burgess, the yearlong project aims to raise awareness and provide support for mental health challenges in the community. If residents take one thing from the Mind Your Mind initiative, Burgess wants it to be not feeling ashamed or worried about seeking help. “You can’t have overall health and wellness without having strong mental health and wellness,” he says.

DLC offers many helpful resources on workplace mental health. Read on for some quick tips on best practices for coping with work-related blues.

Recognize burnout so you can address it.

Workplace burnout can affect your career but may have serious ramifications on health, too. Research published in PLOS One found that burnout was associated with type 2 diabetes, heart disease, persistent fatigue, and depression—among others. If you notice burnout symptoms, don’t ignore them.

Talk with your work manager.

Sometimes, burnout can be caused by unclear job requirements, lack of support, or feeling that you’re unable to do your job to your full potential. Having an open conversation with your manager may allow you to address some of these issues.

Improve your work-life balance.

Maintaining a healthy balance between your work and your personal life may help reduce stress and burnout. Establishing boundaries, such as avoiding replying to work emails on the weekend, might help.

Practice self-care.

Get enough sleep and take time for activities you enjoy. Regular exercise, practicing mindfulness, or yoga could help. In fact, a small study published in Sustainability found that yoga sessions for eight weeks reduced physical and mental fatigue, increased self-awareness, and improved burnout symptoms in teachers.

Reach out for support.

Talking to co-workers, family, friends, or a mental health professional may help you manage stress and reduce burnout.