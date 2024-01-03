SoulFLO Festival Returns This Weekend

Founded in 2022 by Jennifer Barrell to bring holistic health services to individuals and families that otherwise would not have access to alternative health care options due to financial limitations, Rose Mallow Market is a holistic wellness nonprofit serving Southwest Florida. Its second annual fundraiser, SoulFLO Festival, is a weekend-long festival featuring yoga, meditation sessions, dance, live music, food, and local holistic vendors and artisans, taking place January 5-6 at Baker Park, Naples. Tickets start at $55.