Staycation at the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

A Dream Daycation

If your ideal day includes a spa treatment, lunch, and frolicking on the beach or poolside, drop everything and book yourself a Day Spa Pool and Beach Retreat. This full-day experience, available through September, is so rejuvenating that it feels like you’ve had a vacation. The package includes a massage, body treatment, or facial (ask for Olga); a credit toward lunch; and all-day access to the beach and pool. The resort will even throw in valet parking and a retail discount for the ultimate “me time” indulgence.

Child’s Play

Every parent who’s been to the Four Seasons knows (and loves) the Kids for All Seasons program. What’s not to love about sandcastle building and shelling, not to mention the grown-ups’ alone time? To layer on the fun, kids get access to Florie’s kitchen, where they work alongside resort chefs to create the pizza of their dreams.

Top Down, Dopamine Up

There’s undeniably a lot to do at the resort, but it’s also tempting to take a joy ride around the island, especially now that traffic is diminished. And what could be more joyous than riding around in a baby-blue Moke? The Four Seasons’ in-house runabout is perfect for exploring Palm Beach in open-air style. Turn up the tunes, embrace windblown beach hair, and see the island from a whole new perspective.

Putt and Paddle

Quality time with kids is a lot easier when there are fun activities in the mix. At Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, a secret little spot beckons adults and kids to a friendly competition of mini golf, table tennis, or billiards. The new Palm Pavilion, a green (but shady) outdoor space, is tucked away behind the valet circle, so even finding it feels like an adventure. The star attraction here is an 18-hole mini putting green, but the billiards and Ping-Pong tables are great fun, too. Coming soon: a renovated tennis court, two pickleball courts, and a bocce lawn.

Did Someone Say Brunch?

The only thing that beats Sunday brunch is Sunday brunch by the sea. Seaway, Four Seasons’ alfresco restaurant perched at the edge of the sand, launched a brunch menu this summer, and every item comes with an incredible ocean view. It’s the perfect way to laze away Sunday.

Florie’s, by three-Michelin-star chef Mauro Colagreco, has a summer program of its own. Through September, a rotating Discovery Menu will feature seasonal dishes made with local ingredients. The menu is available every day, but you’ll find us there on Wednesdays, when select bottles of wine are half price.

For more information and to reserve, visit fourseasons.com/palmbeach.