Stix Sushi & Seafood Opens

Stix Sushi & Seafood is now serving up a selection of sushi and seafood—along with cocktails and entertainment—at the former home of Fish 41 in the Lakewood Plaza, located in East Naples.

The restaurant is owned by a well-matched trio. Andy Lian, owner of A.J.’s Sushi and Cajun Seafood in New York, is the restaurant’s culinary force. Kevin Boggan, who has owned and operated Orlando-based nightclubs, and his nephew, Matthew Boggan, who specializes in marketing, head up the business functions of the venture.

Lian’s style of sushi somewhat differs from the usual. Each piece is small and bite-size. Since quietly opening the doors in May, the group has been honing its menu and service in preparation for the upcoming season, Matthew explains.

“So many people tell us how much they love this style of sushi,” he reports. “They are coming back two and three times a week.”

Among the biggest hits are the Spoonfuls of Stix (six pieces of spicy avocado wrapped in seared salmon) and the Exotic Lobster Bomb (containing pieces of lobster tempura, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko plus steamed lobster presented and baked within a lobster tail shell that’s drizzled with eel sauce and sprinkled with tobiko). Stir-fry options and several fresh catch offerings are available as well.