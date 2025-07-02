Summer Dining at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

As The Ritz-Carlton, Naples commemorates its fortieth anniversary, guests will embark on a flavorful journey marked by the arrival of new culinary figures and the return of the summer Dining Passport.
New Culinary Leaders
At the helm of the new culinary era is chef Satish Yerramilli, the resort’s director of food and beverage. A global culinary luminary, Satish brings more than 25 years of leadership across premier hotels, including The Ritz-Carlton properties in Powerscourt, Tenerife, Herzliya, Doha, and The St. Regis Toronto. He was appointed Executive Chef of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples during the resort’s 2023 expansion.
Yerramilli conceived of the Mediterranean flavors at Sofra, earning recognition from USA Today as one of the “10 Best Hotel Restaurants in the United States.” His pivotal role in launching Nolita, an inspired expression of American Italian cuisine, and designing the pairing menu for the resort’s Lobby Bar have earned him local and regional awards.
Newly named Executive Chef Efe Salar continues the legacy of global chefs at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, having earned international acclaim and Michelin recognition in past roles. With a luxury dining resume from Dubai, Doha, and Bodrum, Salar brings more than two decades of culinary experience to Southwest Florida.
Savor with Dining Passport
Following its resounding success, the summer Dining Passport returns June 1 through August 31, and invites guests to explore and connect through cuisine. The popular seasonal program offers guests and local residents a signature three-course menu at four of The Ritz-Carlton Resorts of Naples restaurants: Sofra, Nolita, Ría, and Bella Vista—each reflecting a distinct culinary profile.
The three-course Dining Passport is $39 per person (plus beverage, gratuity, and tax), with an optional curated wine pairing selected to complement each dish for $25.
Reservations are required and may be made by visiting the Dining Page or via OpenTable.
