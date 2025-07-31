Summer Specials at Campiello and The Continental

Summer in Naples serves as the perfect opportunity to revisit beloved dining institutions that are often swamped during season. To welcome locals, Campiello Ristorante & Bar and D’Amico’s The Continental debuted exclusive dining specials to be enjoyed through summer’s end.

At Campiello, stop by for lunch and enjoy a two for $20 lunch menu, or indulge in an early two-course dinner for $39 from 5 to 6 p.m. On Tuesdays, things get effervescent with the Sparking Tuesday special, a progressive sparkling special of Bouvet Cremant by the glass available in the bar for $7 at 4, $8 at 5, $9 at 6, and so on. On Wednesdays, enjoy 50 percent-off bottles of wine $100 and under. Plus, savor the Summer Wine and Cocktail Dinner series–the next is slated for August 22.

Over at The Continental, Chef Andrew Wicklander is hosting The Wellington Series, an ongoing sommelier-curated three-course wine dinner menu with Snake River Farms beef Wellington. For a swanky midday pick-me-up, enjoy the Three Martini Lunch, featuring a three martini flight options (The Bond, The Dirty, and the Espresso Martini flights), each for $20. On Wednesday, drop by for the Steak & Lobster menu, a three-course menu for $50 available from 5 p.m. to close. On Thursdays, enjoy 50 percent-off bottles of wine $100 and under. If brunch is a must, enjoy $5 off brunch menu items.