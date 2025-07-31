Flavors of 5th Returns to Naples

Flavors of 5th is back! After debuting last summer, Fifth Avenue South will host the return of its prix fixe dining event with expanded offerings.

Now through August 28, 17 restaurants will offer exclusive prix fixe dinner menus that spotlight the culinary talent that can be found along the avenue.

For every prix fixe meal sold, participating restaurants will donate $1 to Beverly’s Angels, an organization that supports Naples’ essential workforce and their families, especially during the holiday season.

Restaurants participating in Flavors of 5th include: Aqua, Bha! Bha! Persian Bistro, Bistro 821, Caffè Milano, Chops City Grill, Del Mar Naples, The French Brasserie Mustique, Kauaian’s, Le Colonial, Lola 41, Ocean Prime, Osteria Tulia, Ottimo Cucina and Bar, Pazzo! Cucina Italian, Sails, Truluck’s, and Vergina Restaurant.

To preview the Flavors of 5th menus and reserve tables at participating restaurants, visit fifthavenuesouth.com/flavors-of-fifth.