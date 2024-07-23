4 Summer Self-Care Must-Haves to Keep You Cool

Icy Reception

Enriched with hydrating hyaluronic acid, the Skin Proud Frozen Over: Gel-to-Ice Hydrator ($21) can be applied straight from the freezer to battle tired and puffy skin.

Globe-Trotter

For a cryotherapy-inspired boost to your at-home facial routine, try the Aceology Ice Globe Facial Massager ($64). This tool can be placed in a bowl of ice or in the fridge for 10 minutes and then used for either a lifting massage (to stimulate blood circulation, oxygenate the skin, and boost elasticity) or lymphatic facial massage (to relieve tension, reduce future breakouts, and release toxins).

Pop Music

Love and Pebble’s Beauty Pops ($43) are superfoods—papaya, banana, turmeric, and aloe vera—face masks that you freeze. Mix the powder with water and freeze the concoction in the tray mold for three to four hours. Rub the resultant pop all over your face like a traditional mask and let it exfoliate, tighten, and nourish your skin.

Nice Going

Is your skin in need of some TLC? Formulated with glycerin, niacinamide, green tea extract, and ashwagandha, the Nice Ice Toner Pods ($68 for pack of 12) from Sofie Pavitt Face aim to reduce inflammation, increase circulation, and revive the skin. Use the frozen pods on breakouts, after laser treatments and receiving injectables, before doing your makeup, or following a night on the town.

Tasty Treat

Looking for the perfect nutritional snack to complement your frozen beauty endeavors? Try the viral shaved fruit trend. Cube or chop your favorite fruit (some ideal options are strawberries, mangoes, and watermelon) and put it in the freezer overnight. Then use either a microplane zester or a regular fine grater to shave the fruit. Enjoy it on its own or with toppings like sweetened condensed milk or Tajín seasoning.