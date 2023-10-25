The Naples Players Stages Austen-Inspired Play

Watch beloved Pride and Prejudice characters come to life and be swept into the sequel of one of the most cherished literary romances of all time with The Naples Players’ production of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. The show hits the stage at Naples United Church of Christ in McSpadden Hall November 1-19.

Told with modern wit and period style, the holiday-themed play will enchant Jane Austen fans and newcomers alike.

Two years after Mr. Darcy sweeps Elizabeth Bennet off of her feet in Pride and Prejudice, the Bennet family is celebrating Christmas at the Darcy residence, Pemberley. The play is centered on bookish middle sister (and unlikely heroine) Mary, who is growing tired of her role as dutiful daughter in the face of her siblings’ romantic escapades.

When the family gathers for Christmas, an unexpected visitor joins the festivities, sparking Mary’s hopes for independence, an intellectual match, and possibly even love, forcing her and her sisters to change their perspectives on life, love, and their roles in society.

To boost the cozy, festive mood, sip teas from The Spice and Tea Exchange of Naples and tour the Christmas tree-filled lobby ahead of The Naples Players’ fourth annual Trees and Teas Festival.

Performances are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. General tickets are $49, and season ticket holders are offered a price of $39. For more information, visit naplesplayers.org or call the box office at (239) 263-7990.