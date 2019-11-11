The Structural Face Lift

How many times have you been asked if you are tired when you are not? Have you looked in the mirror lately and begun to see your parents looking back? Have you recently noticed someone around Naples that looks “overdone” or how pulled and unnatural their plastic surgery results were? We all want to look younger but no one wants to look like they’ve been “pulled” from facial plastic surgery. This is very easy to avoid if you choose an experienced surgeon like Dr. Scott Ennis who understands how the face ages and why the structure underneath is an important component to if it is done right or not.

Dr. Ennis’ artistic background allows him to see the big picture and understand the subtle changes in the face that give us this tired look, making it easy for him to correct this aging process in a natural way avoiding the overdone pulled look!

Creating a Natural Look with a Facelift

The first thing to understand about the aging process in the face is that it is a muscle, ligament and fat pad problem, it is a structural problem, not just a skin problem. If a surgeon pulls the skin tight…guess what, the face will look pulled. Dr. Ennis’ facelift method is based on correcting the skin support which is the muscles, ligaments, and fat pads. Once these are tightened, the skin can be gently re-draped over a tight structural foundation, which creates a very nice and natural looking facelift without looking pulled.

About Dr. Ennis

Dr. Ennis has been recognized with many awards and accolades by his patients who travel from all regions of the world to see him. Dr Ennis is a congressionally awarded artist and has had his artwork hang in the Capital Building in Washington DC after winning the 1st Congressional art show. He has also been named one of America’s Top Plastic Surgeons, one of the Ten Best Plastic Surgeons in Florida based on patient reviews and RealSelf’s Top 100 cosmetic surgeons in the Country.

Options for Facial Rejuvenation

Dr. Ennis breaks down the options for rejuvenating the face into two broad categories; surgical and non-surgical.

Non-Surgical Facial Rejuvenation

The non-surgical options include injectables such as Botox and dermal fillers such as Juvederm and chemical peels as well as lasers. All of the non-surgical options only address the quality of the skin and are not addressing the structural problems of the aging face. These are very temporary solutions which can add up to very costly maintenance procedures if not used in conjunction with a surgical procedure to address the underlying structural issues.

Donna Ennis ARNP, also known as the gentle injector, performs many of these non-surgical procedures such as Botox and fillers on people from Naples and can guide you through the process of picking the right treatment for you. She will tell you if you need more to see Dr Ennis for consideration of some of the surgical options or if the injectables will be able to achieve your goals.

Facial Surgery Options

The other side of the spectrum is facial surgery which addresses the structural aspects of facial aging.. These surgical options include brow lifts, eyelid surgery, facelifts and neck lifts to correct the underlying structure of the face, which in turn creates a natural looking result.

Let’s look specifically at the Facelift. The surgical procedure known as the “facelift” is meant to improve the look of the mid to lower face and neck. Many people think a facelift will correct the entire face but in reality, it only addresses the lower third of the face. This procedure is designed to lift the skin and muscles in order to restore a more rejuvenated and refreshed appearance to the neck and jawline. The ideal candidate for a facelift is a person that is in relatively good health who is looking to restore their younger self with a natural appearance and self-confidence.

There is no escaping the subtle changes that come with natural aging once they begin to show. The blue eyes you inherited through genetics also means you are subject to the way your features soften with time. With heredity and environmental factors combined, like smoking and sun exposure, your appearance could be in need of a lift. A structural facelift could be your answer, especially in the hands of a renowned facial plastic surgeon like Dr. Ennis that is sought out for his skills that deliver natural looking results.

What will a Facelift Do?

A facelift is designed to tighten sagging tired muscles and provide lift in the lower part of the face; this surgery rejuvenates features like the jowls and jawline, refining facial contours.

Is it Time for a Facelift or Injectables & Fillers?

Deep creases in the face, a sagging jawline, and fatty deposits and folds around the neck are all visible signs of aging that make us look or feel tired. The facelift procedure is the only cosmetic option that tightens underlying muscles, removes excess fat, and re-drapes the skin of your neck and face providing a structural correction of the aging process. Injectables and heat therapies are topical treatments and less invasive options that play a role in prevention and do offer limited correction, but not the precise and lasting results of a proper facelift surgery. Although all of these play a role in correcting the aging process, none of them will correct the underlying structural problem of sagging muscles and loss of structural support.

Combining a Facelift with Non-Surgical Treatments

Achieving the optimal facial rejuvenation for many patients comes from having a facelift along with other smaller procedures. These procedures include eyelid surgery, nose reshaping, or a brow lift. Keep in mind that it is often a combination of procedures that gives you an optimal result. Dr. Ennis will recommend the procedures he feels will effectively address the individual facial features to correct each individual’s aging process with subtle precision to give you the most natural result. “There are many tools in our tool chest, we have to pick the right one for you that addresses your specific concerns” states Dr Ennis.

Types of Facelift Procedures

In addition to the traditional facelift, Dr. L. Scott Ennis at Ennis Plastic Surgery offers a handful of different facelift procedures. It is suggested to discuss these options with your plastic surgeon to determine which facelift procedure will outturn the results you desire.

Mini Facelift

The Mini Facelift is also known as a Short Scar Face Lift or an S Lift. The details of this procedure are to tighten the muscles and soft tissues or the structural support of your face. Similar to a full-face lift, the mini facelift repositions the skin and tightens underlying tissues. Though, it utilizes a slightly different technique that minimizes scarring, yet still gives the patient a natural, more youthful appearance by fixing the underlying structural support of the face. The mini-facelift is often referred to as less invasive and many surgeons will short change the patient by doing a “nip tuck” skin only procedure and call it a “mini” lift. Regardless of our age, if we begin to see the aging process, and need surgery to fix it, we need to tighten the muscles, otherwise it will not last.

When Dr. Scott Ennis does a “mini facelift” he is still going to tighten the muscles and structural support in order to get the optimal look that last for years. The classic skin only nip tuck procedure often stretches out quickly and within a short time, patients return disappointed in the short-term result. Whether it is a “mini” or a full facelift, the result depends on sutures being placed in the deeper layers of the face to lift and tighten the underlying muscles and ligaments, which is how he accomplishes a long-lasting natural looking lift. Then the skin is re-draped and excess skin is removed. In most cases, patients can return to work or begin engaging in social activities within a week of surgery. There are fewer sutures than a traditional facelift and the incisions are well hidden, making them nearly impossible to recognize.

Neck Lift

A Neck Lift is very similar to a full-face lift and is performed to provide a shapely and toned jawline and neck. This look is achieved by removing excess and sagging skin and tightening underlying muscles and soft tissues, this procedure can reverse the effects of gravity and restore the patient’s profile to a more youthful defined neck and jawline.

