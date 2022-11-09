Third Street South Farmers Market Goes Prime Time

The ever-popular year-round Third Street South Farmers Market switches to prime time, moving November 19 from the parking lot between Third Street South and Gordon Drive directly onto the street. Every Saturday from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., Third Street South will turn into a festival of fresh produce, flowers, plants, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, fresh-roasted coffee, dog treats, handwoven baskets, and more. The farmers market connects local growers and independent merchants with local consumers, helping to foster a strong sense of community. Market organizers carefully hand-select and approve every vendor, so shoppers can be sure they are local businesses of the highest quality.