Travel on Your Taste Buds

Maybe something foiled plans for that much-anticipated global getaway this summer. Or maybe you did get there, and it left you hungering for more. If actual travel isn’t imminent, consider the wealth of restaurants in Naples that allow you to explore and experience exotic, satisfying cuisines from afar. Here are three prime options.

Chef/owner Jon Augsondthung skillfully guides diners on a flavorful tour through Japan and Thailand with a bit of China blended in his adjoining restaurants: Yoko-San Ramen and Fuji at Founders Square. At the former, choose from 11 ramen varieties, including Impossible ramen for vegetarians. The sushi at Fuji is fresh and creative, while the remaining wide-ranging menu includes items such as spicy tuna nachos, Hamachi carpaccio, tom kha soup, Mongolian beef, red curry, and Bangkok street noodles.

The aromas alone at Le Indya Authentic Indian Cuisine may be sufficient to transport patrons to Delhi or Mumbai. Delight in fragrant curries, savory tandoori chicken, buttery naan, creamy raita, and a sweet mango lassi. The broad menu accommodates those who prefer mild fare, those who love it blazing hot, and everyone in between. Vegans too will find extensive selections inspired by the land of spices.

Never mind its location at Coastland Center, Vourla Mediterranean Grill & Cafe boasts the ambience of a cozy Turkish café, the air redolent of the spices and herbs used in the mouthwatering dishes. Stuffed grape leaves, red lentil soup, kebabs galore, shrimp casserole, manti (Turkish dumpling), and desserts such as baklava and kunefe (shredded dough, kunefe cheese, honey syrup, and pistachios) are but a few offerings that will whisk your palate away to the Mediterranean.