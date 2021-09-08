Walking the Line

Ben Allen’s Backyard Grill & Pub in Naples will be hosting a Nashville Songwriters Night on September 16, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to listen to songs and personal stories from the renowned songwriters Wynn Varble, Gary Hannan and Ben Allen himself.

About the performers:

Ben Allen: Finalist of NBC’s “The Voice” and front man of the Ben Allen Band, the go-to country act in Southwest Florida. Original songs include “Loving You Right Now” and “Small Town Cowboy,” and his latest release, “We Are Americans.”

Wynn Varble: Famous hits include “Have You Forgotten,” “Waitin’ on A Woman,” and “I’m A Little More Country Than That.” Wynn’s had songs recorded by artists such as Garth Brooks, Cody Johnson, Trace Adkins, Willie Nelson, Mark Chesnutt, Kellie Pickler, Lee Ann Womack, and many others.

Gary Hannan: A multi-genre songwriter, Hannan’s songs have been covered by Garth Brooks and superstar Blake Shelton. His songs “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off” by Joe Nichols and “Back When I Knew It All” by Montgomery Gentry both topped the Billboard charts.

In-store ticket sales only, or via phone:

Shared Seating $20 | Private Table for $25 per seat.

Phone: (239) 304-9552

Ben Allen’s Backyard Grill & Pub

12655 Tamiami Trail East

benallensbackyard.com