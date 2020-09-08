Wine & Dine

Upcoming wine dinners at Dorona and Grappino

By
-

Groth Winery Experience at Dorona
Wednesday, September 16 at 6:30pm

Join us for an evening of tasting, learning and savoring! Corey Crowe, Ambassador of Groth Winery will lead a tasting of four wines from the family’s Napa Valley vineyard paired with Dorona’s world-class cuisine. Let us take you to wine country for the evening in a socially distant yet interactive environment.

Groth has long been synonymous with exceptional Napa wines. It is one of Napa’s premier family-owned properties and the first American winery to receive a 100-point score by Robert Parker for their Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon. This event will sell out quickly. Reservations can be made by calling Dorona 239-529-2819.

 

Menu:

First course

Endive Salad

nectarines | burrata | pistachio | Champagne vin

Groth Sauvignon Blanc 2019

 

Intermezzo

Feuilletés au Foie Gras

granny smith apple | fig marmalade

Groth Chardonnay 2018

 

Second course

Duck Confit

butternut squash ravioli | wild herbs

Groth Cabernet Sauvignon 2015

 

Third Course

Cacao Nibs Crusted Beef Tenderloin

chestnut gnocchi | coppa | haricot verts | cassis jus

Groth Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve 2015

 

Dolce

Carrot Cake

toasted pecans | violetta flowers

 

$125 per person, tax and gratuity are not included.

For reservations please call Dorona at

239-529-2819

 

Bibi Graetz Wine Dinner
Saturday, September 22nd, 6:30PM

Join us for a unique Wine Dinner featuring wines by Bibi Graetz.

Bibi Graetz grew up in a family of artists. He founded his winery in 2000 on the hill of Fiesole, overlooking Florence. His wines are a remarkable blend of traditional Italian grape varieties and cutting-edge, 21st-century winemaking technology.

 

Menu:

First Course

Peaches & Burrata Salad | Prosciutto | Arugula | Orange Nectar

Bibi Graetz “Cassamatta Bianco”

 

Second Course

Pappardelle | Veal and Porcini Ragu | ubriaco cheese

Bibi Graetz “Grilli” 

 

Third Course

Espresso Rubbed Beef Tenderloin

Parsnip Puree | Baby Carrots & Beets | Blackberry jus

Bibi Graetz “Testamatta” 

 

Dolce

Super Tuscan Poached Pear | Vanilla Bean Gelato | Oatmeal-Walnut Crumble

 

Cost: $79

 

We promise a unique experience limited to only the first few respondents since we will maintain social distancing and follow the current guidelines for our guests’ and employees’ safety and well-being.

 

CALL 239-331-4325 TO RESERVE YOUR SPOT!

