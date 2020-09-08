Wine & Dine

Groth Winery Experience at Dorona
Wednesday, September 16 at 6:30pm
|Join us for an evening of tasting, learning and savoring! Corey Crowe, Ambassador of Groth Winery will lead a tasting of four wines from the family’s Napa Valley vineyard paired with Dorona’s world-class cuisine. Let us take you to wine country for the evening in a socially distant yet interactive environment.
Groth has long been synonymous with exceptional Napa wines. It is one of Napa’s premier family-owned properties and the first American winery to receive a 100-point score by Robert Parker for their Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon. This event will sell out quickly. Reservations can be made by calling Dorona 239-529-2819.
Menu:
First course
Endive Salad
nectarines | burrata | pistachio | Champagne vin
Groth Sauvignon Blanc 2019
Intermezzo
Feuilletés au Foie Gras
granny smith apple | fig marmalade
Groth Chardonnay 2018
Second course
Duck Confit
butternut squash ravioli | wild herbs
Groth Cabernet Sauvignon 2015
Third Course
Cacao Nibs Crusted Beef Tenderloin
chestnut gnocchi | coppa | haricot verts | cassis jus
Groth Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve 2015
Dolce
Carrot Cake
toasted pecans | violetta flowers
$125 per person, tax and gratuity are not included.
For reservations please call Dorona at
239-529-2819
Bibi Graetz Wine Dinner
|Join us for a unique Wine Dinner featuring wines by Bibi Graetz.
Bibi Graetz grew up in a family of artists. He founded his winery in 2000 on the hill of Fiesole, overlooking Florence. His wines are a remarkable blend of traditional Italian grape varieties and cutting-edge, 21st-century winemaking technology.
Menu:
First Course
Peaches & Burrata Salad | Prosciutto | Arugula | Orange Nectar
Bibi Graetz “Cassamatta Bianco”
Second Course
Pappardelle | Veal and Porcini Ragu | ubriaco cheese
Bibi Graetz “Grilli”
Third Course
Espresso Rubbed Beef Tenderloin
Parsnip Puree | Baby Carrots & Beets | Blackberry jus
Bibi Graetz “Testamatta”
Dolce
Super Tuscan Poached Pear | Vanilla Bean Gelato | Oatmeal-Walnut Crumble
Cost: $79
We promise a unique experience limited to only the first few respondents since we will maintain social distancing and follow the current guidelines for our guests’ and employees’ safety and well-being.
CALL 239-331-4325 TO RESERVE YOUR SPOT!
