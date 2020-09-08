Wine & Dine

Join us for an evening of tasting, learning and savoring! Corey Crowe, Ambassador of Groth Winery will lead a tasting of four wines from the family’s Napa Valley vineyard paired with Dorona’s world-class cuisine. Let us take you to wine country for the evening in a socially distant yet interactive environment. Groth has long been synonymous with exceptional Napa wines. It is one of Napa’s premier family-owned properties and the first American winery to receive a 100-point score by Robert Parker for their Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon. This event will sell out quickly. Reservations can be made by calling Dorona 239-529-2819. Menu: First course Endive Salad nectarines | burrata | pistachio | Champagne vin Groth Sauvignon Blanc 2019 Intermezzo Feuilletés au Foie Gras granny smith apple | fig marmalade Groth Chardonnay 2018 Second course Duck Confit butternut squash ravioli | wild herbs Groth Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 Third Course Cacao Nibs Crusted Beef Tenderloin chestnut gnocchi | coppa | haricot verts | cassis jus Groth Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve 2015 Dolce Carrot Cake toasted pecans | violetta flowers $125 per person, tax and gratuity are not included. For reservations please call Dorona at 239-529-2819 Bibi Graetz Wine Dinner

Saturday, September 22nd, 6:30PM Join us for a unique Wine Dinner featuring wines by Bibi Graetz. Bibi Graetz grew up in a family of artists. He founded his winery in 2000 on the hill of Fiesole, overlooking Florence. His wines are a remarkable blend of traditional Italian grape varieties and cutting-edge, 21st-century winemaking technology. Menu: First Course Peaches & Burrata Salad | Prosciutto | Arugula | Orange Nectar Bibi Graetz “Cassamatta Bianco” Second Course Pappardelle | Veal and Porcini Ragu | ubriaco cheese Bibi Graetz “Grilli” Third Course Espresso Rubbed Beef Tenderloin Parsnip Puree | Baby Carrots & Beets | Blackberry jus Bibi Graetz “Testamatta” Dolce Super Tuscan Poached Pear | Vanilla Bean Gelato | Oatmeal-Walnut Crumble Cost: $79 We promise a unique experience limited to only the first few respondents since we will maintain social distancing and follow the current guidelines for our guests’ and employees’ safety and well-being. CALL 239-331-4325 TO RESERVE YOUR SPOT!