Crushing on Squash

Seasonal ingredients like squash have been making cameos on restaurant menus for the last couple of months. At Angelina’s Ristorante in Bonita Springs, the butternut squash ravioli plays a starring role year-round but feels oh-so-right in the winter months.

The handmade ravioli is filled with roasted butternut squash and mascarpone, then topped with a sauce consisting of orange, sun-dried tomato, and butter. Truffle oil, arugula, and candied pecans add the finishing touches—making it rich, decadent, and comforting.

This fine-dining Italian restaurant is not only known for this award-winning dish but also for its giant wine tower, some 4,000 bottles strong.

Angelina’s Assistant General Manager Nick Kattman suggests pairing the ravioli with a crisp Soave Classico. He says, “The pretty citrus notes complement the sauce and cut through the richness perfectly.”